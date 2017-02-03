If you feel like you spend your whole life waiting around because of delays, you might want to count your blessings that you weren’t around on Earth back in its middle ages.

That’s because scientists have now revealed that the evolution of our planet was halted for a (rather lengthy) two billion years because oxygen in our atmosphere was trapped at chronically low levels.

The study, from the University of Exeter, used a computer-generated model to ask questions about the origins of our home planet and exactly why oxygen stabilised and failed to raise any further.