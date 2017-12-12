East Ghouta Is Facing The Worst Health And Nutrition Situation I've Seen In Syria

When we got to Nashabieh town in East Ghouta, we were faced with one of the worst health and nutrition situations I’ve seen in Syria.

The long siege has devastated people who were already poor and vulnerable. There is a shortage of health and nutrition services and only small quantities of food. People have little cash, so they can’t even buy food when it’s there.

Many of the children I saw at the medical point in the town were severely malnourished, some moderately and others were normal for their age. I screened a two-year-old boy and his arm was like my little finger. The situation is deteriorating day by day.

There are not many doctors in the area and those who are there are not well trained to treat complex and difficult cases of severe malnutrition.

A recent survey of 27 locations in East Ghouta carried out in early November found that 11.9% of children under five-years-old are acutely malnourished – the highest rate recorded in Syria since the beginning of the conflict.