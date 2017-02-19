‘EastEnders’ bosses have strongly denied reports of bad behaviour from Danny Dyer on the set of the BBC soap. The claims that the Mick Carter actor has clashed with cast and crew comes after it was confirmed he has taken an extended break from the show.

An EastEnders spokeswoman has refuted a story in the Sun on Sunday that claims Danny had walked off set, saying there was”absolutely no truth in any of these allegations”. She said: “Danny is always a consummate professional. “Danny has never walked off set, nor has he ever lost his temper or been rude to anyone at work. “Danny is an extremely popular member of cast and respected by everyone on the show.”

It has since been revealed that the 39-year-old actor has flown to South Africa after being giving a break from the soap. A source told The Mirror: “Danny knows he has to rest-up and recuperate. He has been ground down by the workload on EastEnders and then partying on top of it. “This trip is going to do him the world of good. He can remain anonymous there and he can properly rest.” In a statement, the BBC confirmed to HuffPost UK that Danny would be taking a break from ‘EastEnders’, but denied it had been enforced. “Danny is on a short break from EastEnders. This was not enforced by bosses nor has he quit the show,” the statement read.

