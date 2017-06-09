'EastEnders' Makes Election Gaffe As Kathy Beale Makes Shock Voting Admission

‘EastEnders’ fans spotted a massive error in a scene referencing the general election on Thursday (8 June), which saw Kathy Beale make a voting admission.

Bosses threw in some lines of dialogue between the character and her daughter-in-law to reference the real-life vote, where Kathy discussed how she voted in the last election in the summer of 2015.

However, long-term fans of the show will remember that back then, Kathy was still believed to be dead.