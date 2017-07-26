Former ‘EastEnders’ star Charlie Brooks has opened up about whether she’d consider returning to the soap, but for fans hoping to see Janine Butcher back in Walford, we’ve got some bad news. Charlie made her last appearance as the villainous Janine in 2014 and has since landed a handful of other TV roles, while also treading the boards in productions including ‘A Street Car Named Desire’.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Charlie Brooks

When asked by Soaplife if she’s been enjoying life without ‘EastEnders’, Charlie admitted: “Very much. It was the reason I left [EastEnders[. It was my plan that I would do more theatre and I have. It’s great to have the freedom to do other stuff.” Charlie was then asked whether she’d return to Walford, to which she replied: “It’s not in my immediate plans.” She explained: “I love Janine, but I have to fight to leave her behind. It’s a constant battle to get people to see beyond her. It’s 13 years since she pushed Barry Evans off that cliff, but it’s what people still say to me all the time.

BBC Charlie as Janine

“I do wonder about what the writers and storyliners could do with her. She’s done so much, so where would she go next? What might pull her back to the Square? “She’s supposedly living in France with her sister Diane at the moment.” In recent months, a number of ‘EastEnders’ favourites have shown their faces in the Square again and Lisa Fowler, played by Lucy Benjamin, recently stunned Phil Mitchell by showing up. Later this year, Lee Ryan will also rejoin the cast, after a successful guest stint back in April.