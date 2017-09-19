Many ‘EastEnders’ viewers were left scratching their heads on Monday (18 September), when Kush Kazemi was seen strolling around Albert Square - despite the fact Friday’s episode saw him rushed into surgery.

When Monday’s show aired, ‘Kush’ soon began trending on Twitter, as many fans shared their confusion over how he had managed to recover so quickly, with many genuinely asking whether bosses had accidentally missed out an episode: