Many ‘EastEnders’ viewers were left scratching their heads on Monday (18 September), when Kush Kazemi was seen strolling around Albert Square - despite the fact Friday’s episode saw him rushed into surgery.
When Monday’s show aired, ‘Kush’ soon began trending on Twitter, as many fans shared their confusion over how he had managed to recover so quickly, with many genuinely asking whether bosses had accidentally missed out an episode:
However, this was definitely not the case.
Allow us to explain.
Kush’s operation saw him have a implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) fitted, after being diagnosed with heart condition Brugada syndrome.
As the British Heart Foundation website notes, it’s quite common for patients having this surgery to go home on the same day.
“You will often (but not always) need to stay overnight in hospital and your ICD will be checked thoroughly before you leave,” their site reads.
So there you go. That’s that one sorted.
Davood Ghadami, who plays Kush, is set for a busy few months, as he’s the latest ‘EastEnders’ star to sign up for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.
The actor will be making his live show debut this weekend, strutting his stuff with pro partner Nadiya Bychkova.
