‘EastEnders’ fans have slammed the show’s bosses, after Mick and Linda Carter split in the latest episode. Viewers of the BBC One soap were furious after Mick (Danny Dyer) admitted to his wife he was in love with daughter-in-law Whitney during Tuesday (8 August) night’s special three-hander.

Linda learned the news as she returned to Walford after eight months away, during which time Mick and Whitney had kissed on a number of occasions. After a huge showdown with Mick and a scene where she dramatically threw Whitney out of the Queen Vic, Linda told her husband she could no longer be with him as he’d “broken her heart”.

Linda struggles to comprehend Mick's revelation about what's been going on with Whitney whilst she's been away from The Square. pic.twitter.com/B6icN3tq6A — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) August 8, 2017

The development proved especially galling for fans, as the characters had always been established as ones who would never cheat on each other, and they blamed the soap’s outgoing executive producer Sean O’Connor for “ruining” them:

Sean O'Conner absolutely RUINED Mick and Linda!! 😡😡😡 #EastEnders — Natalie (@NattalieeS) August 8, 2017

Remember when Kellie & Danny said Dom Treadwell-Collins promised them Mick&Linda would never split then Sean O'Connor fucked up 🙃#EastEnders — Jess Norman (@missjsscnrmn) August 8, 2017

The good thing about Mick/Linda was they weren't supposed to cheat. But then SOC came and ruined them like everything else. #EastEnders — Stephen (@STJ_95) August 8, 2017

#EastEnders has done a proper botched job of Mick and Linda who from the start where meant to be strong and childhood sweethearts but nope — Cerys Emily ♡ (@SamSmithFan_XX) August 7, 2017

I cannot believe they have ruined Mick and Linda...How disappointing 👎🏻 #EastEnders — Adele (@Adele1788) August 8, 2017

Well done #EastEnders, you've ruined one of the most strongest couples. F'd that one right up! Linda deserves so much better than Mick! — BECCA WHITING 💛 (@GlaminoUK) August 8, 2017

For the sake of a few ratings, why did the writers have to ruin such a likeable, solid and realistic #Eastenders couple like Mick and Linda? — 🌟 Lee 🌟 (@JustMe_LeeB) August 8, 2017

the eastenders writers have really well and truly ruined mick and linda who used to be the ultimate couple goals 😭😭😭 — j (@jlb26_) August 8, 2017

I will never, ever forgive the #eastenders producer for ruining Mick and Linda for Whitney. WHITNEY?! pic.twitter.com/LYy4oDD3re — Rishma Dosani (@Rishma_Dosani) August 8, 2017

Hate the Mick and Linda storyline... just keep them together!! Why wreck a good couple?!🙄 #EastEnders — chlo💙 (@ChloPayton_) August 9, 2017

The Episode was thankfully saved by the last ten minutes and thankfully some great acting #EastEnders #phew — Peter Brown (@theverytallchap) August 8, 2017

I'm not a fan of the storyline, but that was a gripping episode tonight! I didn't even check my phone once! Amazing acting! 👏 #eastenders — Sarah✨ (@Sazzyness) August 8, 2017

Omg that episode was perfect. Linda's acting is unbeatable, wow! She gave Whitney exactly what she deserved. #EastEnders — Ruqi (@ruqayy7h) August 9, 2017

Great to have Linda back #eastenders not the same without her. Hope her and Mick sort things out @kelliebright76 acting amazing as always — Hutcherson Mellark (@mrsjhutch28) August 8, 2017

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 to my wife @kelliebright76 & @MrDDyer both acting their socks off & bringing back some old skool class to #EastEnders #bbc pic.twitter.com/uK6WbHru1I — Ania Sowinski (@AniaSowinski) August 8, 2017

@ShonaBM @kelliebright76 @MrDDyer what a great episode of eastenders it such a same its only 30 mins amazing acting from danny kellie shona — karl langston (@karl_langston30) August 8, 2017

Finally! some decent acting and real life drama in #Eastenders — olympia (@ollychick) August 8, 2017

That was the most believable acting I've ever seen. Mick and Linda, I'm crying my eyes out! #eastenders #incredible — Adele Goulding (@AdeleGoulding) August 8, 2017

Many of Sean O’Connor’s storylines were met with a bad reception during his time at the helm of ‘EastEnders’, with ratings also taking a huge knock. However, he announced he was stepping down from the show back in June with “immediate effect”, after only a year in the job. The show’s former boss John Yorke has been drafted in as his temporary replacement, and has been charged with turning the soap’s ailing fortunes around.