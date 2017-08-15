All Sections
    15/08/2017 08:54 BST

    ‘EastEnders’: Former S Club 7 Star Rachel Stevens Confirms She’s Been In Talks To Join BBC Soap

    There ain't no party like a Queen Vic party!

    Rachel Stevens could be joining fellow former popstar Lee Ryan in Albert Square, after she confirmed she’s had talks with soap bosses.

    The 39-year-old, who shot to fame as a member of 90’s pop group S Club 7, said she’s had several meetings about joining the BBC soap over the years, but the timing has never been right for her to join the cast.

    Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
    Rachel Stevens

    “There have been a few times where there have been talks about it over the years,” she told The Sun.

    “You know what it’s like with things, it’s all about timing and all that kind of thing. But, yeah, there’s definitely been talk about it and it could happen. My mum will be beside herself if it happens.

    “That’s the thing about this business – amazing opportunities come along, so who knows?”

    Rex
    Rachel (second right) with her S Club 7 chums back in the day.

    And there’s good news for all you closet S Club fans out there too - there could be another reunion on the cards.

    Rachel teased: “The hardcore fans want a 20-year reunion and I could see that happening. It will be something we’ll have to talk about.

    “It was so fun when we did the reunion tour a few years ago, it was absolutely brilliant and it was so lovely to see everyone again.”

