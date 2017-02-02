‘EastEnders’ actor Scott Maslen has spoken out about the storyline that kicked off 2017 for the soap, addressing the deaths of Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell.
The two characters were killed off on Ronnie and Jack’s wedding night, and many viewers shared their grief over the storyline, as well as their disappointment at the fact that the characters had been written out.
Actresses Samantha Womack and Rita Simons also expressed their sadness at the storyline, but Scott appears to have defended the soap bosses’ decision.
Speaking to OK! Magazine about the plot, he says: “That’s the nature of soaps.
“It’s always changing to give people the shock element and to keep people on their toes.
“I know people think that their characters shouldn’t do certain things, but it’s just the world we work in.”
Another person who was vocal about their dislike of the plans was Dame Barbara Windsor, who claimed at the time: “It wasn’t the girls’ choice. It’s the new producer’s decision.
“I’m sure he’ll be good for the show, but that is a mistake. When I heard I was shocked.”
Scott’s character Jack is still struggling to cope following the death of his wife, and recent episodes have seen him lean on his brother Max for support.
Catch up on the latest soap news and spoilers here.