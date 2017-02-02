All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    02/02/2017 12:00 GMT

    ‘EastEnders’: Jack Branning Actor Scott Maslen Addresses Ronnie And Roxy Mitchell’s Dramatic Exits

    'That's the nature of soaps.'

    ‘EastEnders’ actor Scott Maslen has spoken out about the storyline that kicked off 2017 for the soap, addressing the deaths of Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell.

    The two characters were killed off on Ronnie and Jack’s wedding night, and many viewers shared their grief over the storyline, as well as their disappointment at the fact that the characters had been written out.

    Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    Scott Maslen

    Actresses Samantha Womack and Rita Simons also expressed their sadness at the storyline, but Scott appears to have defended the soap bosses’ decision.

    Speaking to OK! Magazine about the plot, he says: “That’s the nature of soaps.

    “It’s always changing to give people the shock element and to keep people on their toes.

    “I know people think that their characters shouldn’t do certain things, but it’s just the world we work in.”

    BBC Pictures
    Roxy and Ronnie drowned on New Year's Day 

    Another person who was vocal about their dislike of the plans was Dame Barbara Windsor, who claimed at the time: “It wasn’t the girls’ choice. It’s the new producer’s decision.

    “I’m sure he’ll be good for the show, but that is a mistake. When I heard I was shocked.”

    Scott’s character Jack is still struggling to cope following the death of his wife, and recent episodes have seen him lean on his brother Max for support.

    Catch up on the latest soap news and spoilers here.

    Most Memorable Soap Exits
    MORE:uktv uk soapseastendersScott Maslen

    Conversations