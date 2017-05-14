Jake Wood ’s character returned to Albert Square at the tail end of last year and in the months since, his aim to get revenge on a number of the residents of Walford has become clear.

Max Branning’s revenge plot is set to take another twist in ‘EastEnders’ .

Part of his plan is to get Ronnie Mitchell and Charlie Cotton’s biological son Matthew away from Jack, but when it all falls through in Monday’s (15 May) episode, he pays a visit to Charlie.

How far will Max go to get his own way?

For the most part, Max’s revenge plot has been shrouded in mystery, though we do know he has plans for the Queen Vic.

A trailer revealed earlier this month also hinted at what’s to come and, quite frankly, we can’t wait.

This episode airs on Monday 15 May. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.