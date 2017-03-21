There’s set to be a huge upset in ‘EastEnders’, when Michelle Fowler’s affair reveal sets off a disastrous string of events.

Martin’s sister might finally get her comeuppance in ‘EastEnders’ when her secret affair with teenager Preston is revealed to the Square, but they aren’t the only ones facing drama in next week’s episodes.

Viewers discovered Michelle’s secret relationship with the teen - which was her reason for leaving the States behind - months ago, but Preston then turned up in Walford.