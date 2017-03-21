There’s set to be a huge upset in ‘EastEnders’, when Michelle Fowler’s affair reveal sets off a disastrous string of events.
Martin’s sister might finally get her comeuppance in ‘EastEnders’ when her secret affair with teenager Preston is revealed to the Square, but they aren’t the only ones facing drama in next week’s episodes.
Viewers discovered Michelle’s secret relationship with the teen - which was her reason for leaving the States behind - months ago, but Preston then turned up in Walford.
And despite the fact the pair rekindled their romance, Preston will start an official relationship with Bex Fowler in the coming episodes.
A jealous Michelle will then try to tell Martin that Preston isn’t right for his daughter, but somehow, the truth about why she’s so concerned is revealed.
Fans will have to wait and see how Michelle’s friends and family react to the news, but we can reveal that when Michelle loses control of the situation, potentially disastrous events occur.
Thursday and Friday’s (30 and 31 March) episode will then see various Walford residents reeling from the mystery events - but will they pull together and forget the past? Or fail to stand by their loved ones? Watch this space…
These ‘EastEnders’ scenes air from Monday 27 March. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.