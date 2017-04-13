Archie Mitchell and Kevin Wicks may have been killed off in ‘EastEnders’, but Larry Lamb and Phil Daniels, who played the characters, have refused to rule out returning to the soap.
Being “dead” didn’t stop Kathy Beale and Den Watts from turning up in Walford years later, and during an appearance on BUILD, the stars - who feature in the new ‘The Hatton Garden Job’ film - revealed whether they’d consider a comeback.
Larry, was the first to answer the question of whether he’d agree to resurrect his ‘EastEnders’ alter-ego, the evil Archie, replying: “Never, never, never say never.”
Phil, whose character Kevin died in a New Year’s Day car crash in 2008, then gave an identical answer, stating: “Never, never, never say never.”
They also compared their character’s grisly endings, with Larry joking: “You’re talking to two dead men here!
“It was, ‘we don’t like you, you’re too much trouble’... Bury him. Bury him deep!’”
‘EastEnders’ isn’t the only soap to bring back characters that were previously presumed dead and ‘Emmerdale’ hit headlines back in August 2015, when Ross Barton was discovered alive, days after appearing to be fatally injured in a fight.
They also resurrected Kim Tate, after she faked her own death, while over in ‘Hollyoaks’, Mercedes McQueen was found alive in the French Riviera, despite being brutally stabbed months earlier.