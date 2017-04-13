Archie Mitchell and Kevin Wicks may have been killed off in ‘EastEnders’, but Larry Lamb and Phil Daniels, who played the characters, have refused to rule out returning to the soap.

Being “dead” didn’t stop Kathy Beale and Den Watts from turning up in Walford years later, and during an appearance on BUILD, the stars - who feature in the new ‘The Hatton Garden Job’ film - revealed whether they’d consider a comeback.