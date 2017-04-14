Then, in Thursday’s show, things took a seriously sinister turn, when Bex was tricked into eating faeces.

For months, the character has been suffering at the hands of fellow schoolgirls Madison and Alexandra, while her so-called friend Louise Mitchell has assisted them.

‘EastEnders’ viewers were left shocked on Thursday (13 April), when Bex Fowler’s bullying storyline took a dark turn.

The scene saw Madison pretend that she had decided to stop making Bex’s life hell, offering her a chocolate truffle as a peace offering.

However, when Bex bit into the gift, it became clear that it was not a truffle, and to make things worse, Alexandra and Louise were hiding and filming the whole thing.

As you’d expect, many viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the storyline development: