Monday and Tuesday’s (27 and 28 March) episodes saw all hell break loose in Walford, following the revelation that Michelle Fowler has been secretly bedding her niece’s boyfriend, and now, the Fowlers will attempt to pick up the pieces.

Jasmine Armfield , who plays Bex Fowler, is at the centre of the action in this week’s ‘EastEnders’ , and has now revealed what’s next for her character.

The episode ended with a car crash, which saw Michelle put three lives -including her own - in danger.

Michelle’s affair with Preston actually began back when she was in the US, and was the reason for her marriage breakdown, and subsequent departure from Florida.

Now, Jasmine has admitted that the news will change her character, stating: “We’re definitely going to see a more guarded Bex over the next few weeks.

“She’s going to be so understandably angry with Michelle. I’m not sure it’s something she’s just going to forget any time soon.

“I think it’s going to help Bex in the long term though. She’s going to stand up for herself much more.”

It’s not family issues that she’ll face though, and her rocky friendship with Louise is also set to continue struggling.