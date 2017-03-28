Jasmine Armfield, who plays Bex Fowler, is at the centre of the action in this week’s ‘EastEnders’, and has now revealed what’s next for her character.
Monday and Tuesday’s (27 and 28 March) episodes saw all hell break loose in Walford, following the revelation that Michelle Fowler has been secretly bedding her niece’s boyfriend, and now, the Fowlers will attempt to pick up the pieces.
The episode ended with a car crash, which saw Michelle put three lives -including her own - in danger.
Michelle’s affair with Preston actually began back when she was in the US, and was the reason for her marriage breakdown, and subsequent departure from Florida.
Now, Jasmine has admitted that the news will change her character, stating: “We’re definitely going to see a more guarded Bex over the next few weeks.
“She’s going to be so understandably angry with Michelle. I’m not sure it’s something she’s just going to forget any time soon.
“I think it’s going to help Bex in the long term though. She’s going to stand up for herself much more.”
It’s not family issues that she’ll face though, and her rocky friendship with Louise is also set to continue struggling.
“I think she’s really going to find out who her real friends are,” Jasmine adds. “It’s going to be a bumpy period for her and Louise but who knows if Bex can forgive her?”
In the time since she first joined the soap back in 20014, Jasmine has been involved in a number of big storylines, including January’s bus crash.
The episodes saw Bex and Louise Mitchell trapped on the top deck of the bus, while her dad Martin was stuck underneath.
She’s also received praise for her recent efforts in the revenge porn storyline.
