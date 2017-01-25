BBC Pictures

So, when we had the chance to chat with Danny, we put the theory - which has added weight given that he’s leaving the soap soon - to him. After admitting that he “hasn’t got very long” left on our screens, he indulged us by considering what might happen to Whitney if Lee died. “I think it could either go two ways, [because] she’s had such a tough time in the Square,” he told us. “I think she could possibly move away and try to find a new life somewhere else, or if Lee was to, hypothetically, be unwell or have something happen to him, she would stick around and help him.

Married life has not been easy for the couple

“Or, if he was to pass away during a tragic event, maybe all the Carters would come together and try to help her through it - so there’s three answers for you!” We also asked Danny how Lee would cope if Whitney really is seriously injured, or even dead, and he replied: “He’d be distraught, if anything bad happened to Whitney, he would blame himself. “After the attempted suicide, he’s still not feeling himself and not very well at all. I think if anything like that was to happen, it would send him more into a downward spiral.” A number of Danny’s castmates promised that Thursday’s (26 January) episode will be unmissable, but bosses are keeping details of what will happen tightly under wraps. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.