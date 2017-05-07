Declan Bennett’s character Charlie is the biological father of Ronnie Mitchell’s son, Matthew, and his return will leave her widower reeling.

‘EastEnders’ bosses have revealed new pictures from Monday’s (8 May) show, which show the newly-returned Charlie Cotton meeting with his grandmother Dot.

And while his intentions seem innocent enough, Charlie won’t be rushing to explain his exact reasons for arriving in Walford, and there’s every chance something more sinister could be going on.

Charlie’s comeback was teased earlier this month, when Max told Dot that he could try to contact her grandson.

The actor was also spotted filming with Jake Wood, who plays Max, back in April, sparking speculation that he could be part of Max’s ongoing revenge plan.

Declan isn’t the only familiar face returning to Albert Square as it was recently revealed that Danny Dyer will make his hotly-anticipated in just a couple of weeks’ time.

This episode airs on Monday 8 May. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.