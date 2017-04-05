’EastEnders’ is seemingly bringing back the character of Charlie Cotton. Actor Declan Bennett, who played Dot Branning’s grandson, has been snapped filming upcoming scenes, suggesting he is poised for a return to the BBC soap. Digital Spy published pictures of Declan on location with Jake Wood, who plays Max Branning, sparking speculation the pair could be up to no good, given Max’s current revenge plan on the people of Walford.

Rumours of Declan’s return first began after his on-screen ex-wife, Ronnie Mitchell, was killed off on New Year’s Day. It had been thought he could return to take custody of their son, Matthew, from Ronnie’s widower Jack Branning. She had previously forced him out of London in 2015, following the breakdown of their marriage, enlisting Vincent Hubbard to threaten to kill him if he returned. Max’s potential involvement in Charlie’s return would devastate his brother Jack, who made it quite clear he wanted to be Matthew’s carer after Ronnie’s death.

It could mean Max is plotting revenge on Jack, amid the current storyline which has hinted the cunning character is planning to wreak havoc in Walford as payback for being falsely imprisoned for the murder of Lucy Beale. While the residents of Albert Square currently have no idea of what Max is up to, viewers saw him meet up with a mystery businessman back in March, where it was revealed he is set on targeting the Queen Vic. An ‘EastEnders’ spokesperson refused to confirm Charlie’s return to Walford, telling Digital Spy: “We never comment on speculative stories, as we don’t want to ruin it for the audience.” Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.