Viewers saw the character lose her life when a radio fell into the bath, and the timing couldn’t have been more cruel, as the Carters had just admitted their relief that nobody perished in the car crash which took place just across the Square.

Now, Linda Marlowe, who played Sylvie, has hinted at how her on-screen family will cope in the coming weeks, admitting she feels Tina will be worst affected.

“I think Tina will be devastated, she will feel completely guilty because she was trying to deal with her mum and look after her,” she says. “She didn’t have any help and she was having to leave Sylvie alone, and that’s what she was avoiding.

“Tina finally knew she had to get her into a home but left it just that bit too late. I think it’ll have a tremendous impact on Tina.”

The Carter family has undergone a number of changes in recent months, with Aunt Babe leaving and Linda Carter also temporarily turning her back on Walford, to accommodate for actress Kellie Bright’s maternity leave.

Danny Dyer, who plays landlord Mick, also took a break from filming earlier this year, but it’s believed that he has now rejoined the cast.

