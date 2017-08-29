‘EastEnders’ have revealed more pictures of next week’s explosion drama, which will see the Square torn apart, with lives being left hanging in the balance.

And while the soap’s bosses are keeping schtum on exactly who will be involved, these new snaps reveal which characters will be rushing to their aid.

BBC Pictures

It all begins when a gas explosion takes place as the residents gather for the Walford In Bloom event, with everyone congregating in the Square moments before it happens.

Pictures revealed over the weekend showed that Martin Fowler will be among those left hunting for loved ones, when his wife Stacey is nowhere to be seen, and the Mitchells are set to worry about where Phil is.

BBC Pictures Could Stacey die in the disaster?

Sonia Fowler can also be seen helping Ian away, while another snap confirms Ben Mitchell makes it out alive.

BBC Pictures

BBC Pictures

Stuart will be the one to help Michelle Fowler away from the scene of the disaster.

BBC

One of the most intriguing spoiler pictures shows relative newcomer Ted Murray, who makes it home safe but is left in a serious state of shock after the events.

BBC Pictures

BBC Pictures Jay rushes to help

‘EastEnders’ have also confirmed that one resident will die in the episodes.

So far in 2017, Walford has played host to a number of disasters, starting with January’s double decker bus crash.

More recently, Louise Mitchell was left needing hospital treatment for severe burns, after being attacked by two bullies at her school prom.

These ‘EastEnders’ scenes air from Monday 4 September. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

