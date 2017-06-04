The biggest date on the Soapland calendar officially arrived on Saturday (3 June), as the stars turned out for the British Soap Awards… which meant is was time for us to get them to spill the beans on what fans can expect in the coming months.

Enter the ‘EastEnders’ cast. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, we grilled them on a number of different storylines, finding out what will be happening to the likes of the Carters, ahead of Kellie Bright’s return.

We also quizzed Jacqueline Jossa on what fans can expect following Lauren Branning’s pregnancy revelation.

See what they had to say in the video above…

The British Soap Awards air on Tuesday 3 June. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.