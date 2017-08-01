All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    01/08/2017 05:01 BST

    ‘EastEnders’ Spoilers: First Pictures From Whitney, Mick And Linda Carter Three-Hander Episode Revealed

    We are so ready.

    ‘EastEnders’ bosses have given fans their first look at next week’s dramatic three-hander episode, which will feature just Mick, Linda and Whitney Carter.

    The special show, airing on Tuesday 8 August, will see Mick admit the truth about what happened between him and Whitney to Linda, who (understandably) struggles to come to terms with the secret kiss. 

    BBC Pictures
    💔

    And while Mick and Linda attempt to talk about everything alone, their daughter-in-law Whitney soon becomes caught up in what’s happening.

    Can everyone’s favourite ‘EastEnders’ couple salvage their relationship?

    BBC Pictures
    Will they be able to move past what has happened? 

    Kellie Bright, who plays Linda, has spent much of the year away from the soap following the start of her maternity leave back in November 2016.

    The pub landlady was written out over Christmas, departing Walford to care for her sick mother.

    Her return comes just a week after that of Whitney, who revealed her own bombshell upon making a comeback last night (Monday 31 July).

    These ‘EastEnders’ scenes air on Tuesday 8 August. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

