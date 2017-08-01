‘EastEnders’ bosses have given fans their first look at next week’s dramatic three-hander episode, which will feature just Mick, Linda and Whitney Carter.
The special show, airing on Tuesday 8 August, will see Mick admit the truth about what happened between him and Whitney to Linda, who (understandably) struggles to come to terms with the secret kiss.
And while Mick and Linda attempt to talk about everything alone, their daughter-in-law Whitney soon becomes caught up in what’s happening.
Can everyone’s favourite ‘EastEnders’ couple salvage their relationship?
Kellie Bright, who plays Linda, has spent much of the year away from the soap following the start of her maternity leave back in November 2016.
The pub landlady was written out over Christmas, departing Walford to care for her sick mother.
Her return comes just a week after that of Whitney, who revealed her own bombshell upon making a comeback last night (Monday 31 July).
These ‘EastEnders’ scenes air on Tuesday 8 August. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.