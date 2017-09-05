EastEnders’ explosion drama was (almost) overshadowed by a personal revelation on Tuesday (5 September) night, when Linda Carter explained that she has suffered cancer.

The character, played by Kellie Bright, has been away from the Square as the actress took maternity leave, with the fact she had a secret being teased in recent weeks.

The episode saw Jack Branning questioning Linda about why she was away for so long, accusing her of having an affair.

It was at this point that Linda told him she had cancer, and the news - along with the fact she told Jack - received a mixed reaction from fans:

I had a feeling Linda was going to say she was ill... bless her😪 #EastEnders — Jessica.[SJ]♡ (@JessicaCherylX) September 5, 2017

Yea, no I'm not buying that at all with Linda. May as well just split her and Mick up because they aren't the same characters #EastEnders — Ryan JL (@RyanJL) September 5, 2017

Bex kissed her teacher , Linda has cancer , Jane is being 'killed' someone's been shot and now we have to wait till Thursday ? #eastenders pic.twitter.com/A969UsxRQ7 — ♡Leah♡ (@leahrosehull) September 5, 2017

God, so not only has Linda had to recently go through rape and her husband cheating but now she has cancer! 😭😭😭 😭 #EastEnders — Aaron Fan (@Aaronfan1231) September 5, 2017

why the fuck isn't Linda having this chat with Sharon? WHERE IS OUR LINDA? #EastEnders — Andi McLellan (@AndiMcLellan) September 5, 2017

Why would Linda not tell Mick that she has/had cancer? They were so close & solid as a rock- why would she keep that from him? #EastEnders — David (@David_HMFC) September 5, 2017

Elsewhere, there was plenty going on, as Steven Beale set fire to the restaurant and left his step-mum Jane for dead, while Ted Murray shot another resident - whose identity has not been revealed.

Fans will have to wait until Thursday (7 September) to find out who makes it alive and - more importantly… - who doesn’t.

