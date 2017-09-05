EastEnders’ explosion drama was (almost) overshadowed by a personal revelation on Tuesday (5 September) night, when Linda Carter explained that she has suffered cancer.
The character, played by Kellie Bright, has been away from the Square as the actress took maternity leave, with the fact she had a secret being teased in recent weeks.
The episode saw Jack Branning questioning Linda about why she was away for so long, accusing her of having an affair.
It was at this point that Linda told him she had cancer, and the news - along with the fact she told Jack - received a mixed reaction from fans:
Elsewhere, there was plenty going on, as Steven Beale set fire to the restaurant and left his step-mum Jane for dead, while Ted Murray shot another resident - whose identity has not been revealed.
Fans will have to wait until Thursday (7 September) to find out who makes it alive and - more importantly… - who doesn’t.
