Lisa Faulkner will make her ‘EastEnders’ debut as Fi Browning tonight (Thursday 27 April), getting more than she bargains for when she pops into the Queen Vic. After arriving in Walford, Fi heads straight to the pub, but is then accidentally soaked by Shirley Carter.

BBC Pictures An incident involving Shirley is not a good start...

Bosses are keeping details of why Fi is in the Square a secret, though they did release a statement full of teasers when the casting was announced. “Fi Browning is something of a departure for ‘EastEnders’; a no-nonsense but sophisticated businesswoman with strength and vulnerability,” it read. “But does she have an agenda? And who - or what - has she set her sights on?”

BBC Pictures 🙈

Fi’s entrance comes hot on the heels of that of Woody Woodward, who is played by Lee Ryan. Ex-boybander Lee made his soap debut earlier this month, when his character was introduced as the new manager of the Queen Vic. These ‘EastEnders’ scenes air on Thursday 27 April. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.