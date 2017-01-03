‘EastEnders’ fans were pretty stunned to see Michelle Fowler back in Walford over Christmas - albeit with a new face - and we all thought there was something not quite right about her breezy arrival.

While the character has claimed she’s back to catch up with her family and friends, the real reason for her return is about to be revealed.

BBC Pictures Ian and Sharon were pleased to see Michelle back - but what will they make of her news?

Later this month, one episode will centre around Michelle and her best friend, Sharon Mitchell, who will be stunned by a shock revelation.

In recent episodes, viewers have seen Michelle begin to clash with Stacey Fowler, who clearly thinks it’s about time her sister-in-law went back to Florida.

In Monday’s (3 January) episode, she questioned when Michelle’s flight was, subtly pointing out that she should surely be packing her bags soon.

There was plenty of drama in Albert Square over the festive period, and New Year’s Day saw the departure of Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell, who died in a freak accident.

The coming weeks will see the Brannings and Mitchells trying to deal with what’s happened, while police investigate exactly what caused their swimming pool deaths.

Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

