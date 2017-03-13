All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    13/03/2017 17:30 GMT

    ‘EastEnders’ Spoilers: Michelle Fowler And Preston Affair Reveal Teased In New Video

    This isn't going to end well, is it?

    A new ‘EastEnders’ trailer hints at carnage to come for Michelle Fowler, and appears to suggest that her affair with Preston will be discovered.

    The video, which is a specially-made trailer rather than a clip from an upcoming scene, shows Preston running across the Square and over to Michelle:

    When they kiss, other Walford residents including Martin and Bex Fowler, Denise Fox and Carmel Kazemi, all look on completely stunned.

    Two months ago, viewers discovered that an affair with a student was Michelle’s real reason for leaving Florida, and we later got another shock when Preston arrived in Albert Square.

    BBC
    Bex Fowler

    Michelle then took a huge risk by rekindling the romance, despite Preston’s involvement with her niece Bex - who looks the most devastated in this new video.

    At present, Sharon Mitchell is the only one who knows her pal’s secret, as back in January, Michelle told her: “I fell in love, madly, like an idiot. A whole year together, we were obsessed.

    “He couldn’t keep his hands off me, but it wasn’t just about sex… But his mum found his case and came into school… demanded my immediate resignation.”

    Watch the new trailer above and catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

    Conversations