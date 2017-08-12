All Sections
    ENTERTAINMENT
    ‘EastEnders’ Spoilers: Phil Mitchell And Jay Brown Set For Two-Hander Episode

    There's plenty of drama in store.

    ‘EastEnders’ characters Phil Mitchell and Jay Brown will be at the centre of a very dramatic episode later this month, when a special two-hander airs on Monday 21 August.

    The show will feature just Phil and Jay, played by Steve McFadden and Jamie Borthwick, and bosses are promising that a huge bombshell is in store.

    BBC Pictures
    Jay and Phil 

    While we have been sworn to secrecy on exactly what will happen between the pair, we can reveal that Jay will be left facing some shocking home truths.

    This is far from the first time that ‘EastEnders’ has devoted a whole show to two or three characters, and a three-hander featuring Linda, Mick and Whitney Carter aired earlier this month.

    Their last official two-hander was in 2010, when Stacey Turner confessed to Max Branning that she was responsible for Archie Mitchell’s death.

    Back in January, one episode focussed on Michelle Fowler and Sharon Watts - with the former revealing her real reason for leaving for America - though a handful of other faces made brief appearances.

    Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

