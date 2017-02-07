Whitney and Lee Carter are set for tough times in ‘EastEnders’ this month, when their relationship reaches a breaking point. The young couple haven’t exactly been happy since getting hitched back in November, and we can now reveal that things are going to get even worse.

BBC Pictures Lee and Mick Carter

As these snaps show, Lee continues to struggle with his own emotions and feelings, turning to his dad, Mick, for help. Bosses are keeping the exact turn of events under wraps, but we’ve already had a sneak peek at Lee and Whitney’s Valentine’s date night, which sees them try to put their differences aside.

BBC Pictures Lee has some serious thinking to do

In recent months, the couple have been through a lot, including Lee’s contemplation of suicide over Christmas. More recently, Whitney was caught up in the carnage of last month’s bus crash, and as she lay in her hospital bed, made the ill-judged decision to kiss her father-in-law, Mick.

BBC Pictures Can they patch things up?

Lee is expected to say farewell to Albert Square at some point in the near future, but there’s no word yet on when that will be, or if Whitney will be going with him. These ‘EastEnders’ scenes air from Monday 13 February. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.