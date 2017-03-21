‘EastEnders’ fans got a blast from the past on Monday (20 March) night, when Angela Wynter reappeared as Yolande Trueman. Patrick’s former partner was a fan favourite until she turned her back on Walford, taking a job at the Minute Mart’s head office, in 2008.

Yolande’s return came as Denise Fox travelled to the company’s HQ for a meeting, and found that Yolande would be one half of the duo attempting to solve the dispute. As you’d expect, Yolande’s surprise arrival went down well with viewers and the character’s name was trending on Twitter in a matter of minutes:

I'm so happy to see YOLANDE. This is the best comeback ever #eastenders pic.twitter.com/MsF3C9cO1P — vocal noodle (@DrScribble) March 20, 2017

YOLANDE IS BACK IN EASTENDERS EVERYTHING FEELS LIKE ITS 2006 AGAIN — Behlul™ (@behlul_official) March 20, 2017

How are #EastEnders gonna bring back Yolande as some extra character like we wont notice 😂 — ♋️Harley_Laina♋️ (@HarleyGower) March 20, 2017

Yolande appearing out of nowhere was hilarious #eastenders — Daniel Earley (@DanielEarley) March 20, 2017

The meeting concerned the fact Denise had been less than complimentary about her employers in an interview with a local paper, but sadly it didn’t go well, as Denise ended up storming out and quitting her job after being told she would need to take a customer relations course. Elsewhere in Walford, a number of other storylines are bubbling away, and it was recently revealed that Michelle Fowler and Preston’s affair is about to become public knowledge. While bosses are keeping exact details of how the storyline will develop under wraps, they have teased that the big reveal will spark devastating events for one Albert Square family. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.