‘EastEnders’ Confirm Jane Beale Has Left Walford For Good

‘EastEnders’ bosses have confirmed that viewers have seen the last of Jane Beale, following her unexpected exit during Monday (23 October) night’s episode.

Viewers saw Laurie Brett’s character pushed to the edge, as Max Branning threatened to harm Ian Beale if she revealed the truth about his revenge plan.

She then left Stacey Fowler a voicemail, in which she explained what Max has been up to, before leaving Walford.