‘EastEnders’ Confirm Jane Beale Has Left Walford For Good

‘EastEnders’ bosses have confirmed that viewers have seen the last of Jane Beale, following her unexpected exit during Monday (23 October) night’s episode.
Viewers saw Laurie Brett’s character pushed to the edge, as Max Branning threatened to harm Ian Beale if she revealed the truth about his revenge plan.
She then left Stacey Fowler a voicemail, in which she explained what Max has been up to, before leaving Walford.
Prior to the scenes, Jane’s exit had not been announced and in the wake of the episode, Digital Spy confirmed that she has actually gone for good.
“I’ve loved every minute of playing Jane Beale,” Laurie told the website. “To return to ‘EastEnders’ with such a huge storyline was an absolute gift.
“However, what I have known from the start is that with the soap gods watching us at all times, there is only so long before things go full circle.
“It’s been hard keeping the secret, but the storyline has been great to play out and I have loved every minute of it.”
Viewers will have to wait and see whether Max is finally set to get his comeuppance as while Stacey’s phone holds the truth, it’s currently in the possession of Bernadette Taylor.
Max’s revenge plot has played out for two years and we’ve seen him attempt to get his own back on pretty much every single Walford resident.
The storyline is set to take centre stage this Christmas too, with Lorna Fitzgerald - who plays Max’s daughter Abi - recently teasing (via Metro UK): “I think it will be good and it will be explosive. The last one was the DVD and yeah, I reckon it could top that!”
