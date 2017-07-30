EasyJet Passenger 'Punched By Nice Airport Worker During 14-Hour Flight Delay'

“It was completely unprovoked,” said Mrs Arkwright, who was returning from holiday with her husband, Johnnie, 64, their son Harry, 16, and daughter Violet, 13.

An easyJet spokesman said the person in the photograph is believed to work for Nice Airport’s special assistance provider Samsic.

A British man holding a nine-month-old baby was punched in the face by a member of staff at Nice Airport after remonstrating over a 14-hour delay, a witness has said.

She told the Press Association:

“This guy literally smirked, smiled as if, excuse my French, basically ‘f*** you,’ and then whack. It was a proper whacking. “My husband pulled him off. You can see my husband’s face, he’s absolutely appalled. He’s the most unconfrontational man in the world.”

She said her fellow passengers “couldn’t believe it”, adding: “They were yelling, ‘get the police, how dare you.’”

Mrs Arkwright, who runs tourist attraction Hatton Country World, in Warwickshire, said passengers’ frustrations grew during the delay to their flight to Luton.

“These were people who had had a lovely family holiday, who will remember this and think, ‘oh my God,’ – children crying, no nappies, no formulas, nobody allowed out,” she said.

“All the easyJet employees at the airport were perfectly nice, very young, perfectly nice, they were non-aggressive. It wasn’t their fault. The structure does not work. Basically, they were cannon fodder.”

The Sun later published footage suggesting the passenger, who has a baby on his hip, push the airport worker first, who then responds by punching him.

A spokesman for the airline said: