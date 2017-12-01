Ed Sheeran has made an early play for the Christmas number one spot, releasing a remix of his track ‘Perfect’, featuring guest vocals from none other than Beyoncé.
After teasing the track on Thursday (30 November), Ed dropped the updated version of his single on Friday morning and it wasn’t long before fans began pointing out that it could easily hold on to the top spot until Christmas:
The new recording includes a fresh verse from Queen Bey, recorded when she joined Ed in the studio over the summer and they’ll be hoping to top the track’s previous chart position.
The original version reached number four in the UK Singles Chart when it was released back in September.
While there are still three weeks to go until the Christmas number one is revealed, bookies have named Ed and Beyoncé favourites to top the charts.
Other contenders include Wham!, with bookies speculating that fans will snap up ‘Last Christmas’ ahead of the anniversary of George Michael’s death, and the yet-to-be-decided ‘X Factor’ winner.