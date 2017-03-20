Ed Sheeran has a two-year-old doppelgänger and its freaking the internet out.

Photos of two-year-old Isla Watson, from Exeter, were shared on Twitter on Saturday 18 March and the resemblance is uncanny.

Isla’s mum, Zoe, told DevonLive: “It is completely madness. Everyone has been saying that Isla looks like him for a long time and I never thought anything of it.

“It was when my sister Stacey put it online that we got loads of comments from people. People have pointed out to her who she looks like and now she likes to watch him on TV.”