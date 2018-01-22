Ed Sheeran Hints He’ll Quit Music Following Engagement To Fiancée Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran might have a stranglehold on pretty much every chart on the planet, but that could change in the not-too-distant future, according to the singer.
The 26-year-old has hinted he might turn his back on music for good once he has children.
And that could happen sooner rather than later after it was revealed over the weekend that the singer has got engaged to his long-term girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn.
He told the Daily Star: “My ambition is going to go to zero as soon as I have kids.
“I am going to be like, ‘I do not really care anymore as I have another life to take care of’.
“It is totally understandable because you have children and your ambition shifts to be like, ‘I want to be a good father’.”
The ‘Shape Of You’ singer previously revealed he’d love to start a family before he hits his thirties.
He told OK! Magazine: “I think the wheels should be in motion by the time I’m 30. But it’s not really up to me.
“It’s a two-way street. It has to be up to the partner as well.”
Ed and Cherry announced their engagement on Instagram on Sunday (21 Jan).
Sharing a pic of him with his fiancée, Ed confirmed the couple had got engaged at the end of last year.
“Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx (sic),” he wrote.
The notoriously private couple first met as pupils at Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, Suffolk, and have been dating since mid 2015.
Last year he credited Cherry with nursing him back to health after he was involved in a bicycle accident.