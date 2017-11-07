At the actor’s suggestion, Cohen said she then took a nap in a guest room while her boyfriend tried to smooth things over.

In her Facebook post detailing her alleged account with Westwick, Cohen claimed to have been taken aback when the actor allegedly suggested they “should all fuck”, but her then-boyfriend convinced her to stay for the rest of the evening, to avoid making their host uncomfortable.

She wrote: “So I went and laid down in the guest room where I eventually fell asleep, I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body. I told him to stop, but he was strong.

“I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to fuck me.

“I was paralysed, terrified. I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me.”

Describing the encounter as a “nightmare”, she added: “The days following weren’t any better.”