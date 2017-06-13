All Sections
    Edexcel Maths GCSE Leaves Everyone Making The Same 420 Joke

    'Praying hard that the grade boundaries aren't as high as Daniel.'

    Thousands of GCSE students sat the Edexcel Maths paper on Tuesday morning - and one question in particular seemed to take the biscuit.

    It apparently featured a gentleman called Daniel, who enjoyed baking.

    He enjoyed baking so much that he made 420 cakes.

    This prompted a flood of tweets once the pupils finished the exam...

    (For the uninitiated 420 is code for smoking cannabis.)

    The English test is not the first time GCSE students have swarmed en masse to Twitter this exam season though.

    Last week, AQA outraged teen by asking GCSE Biology students why Darwin was drawn as a monkey - a question pupils complained was not on the curriculum. 

    A Geography exam also sparked controversy by asking a question about dishwasher sales. 

