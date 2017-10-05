Wiltshire Police, which has been investigating the claims for two years, said seven of the 40 allegations were credible enough to justify questioning him under caution.

Former prime minister Sir Edward Heath would have had to answer allegations he raped and indecently assaulted an 11-year-old boy if he were still alive, a controversial police inquiry has concluded.

It looked into 42 allegations from 40 people. The offending was alleged to have taken place between 1956 and 1992.

The probe, called Operation Conifer, was launched in 2015 after Heath, who died in 2005, was named as a suspect in an investigation into historical child sex abuse.

It published its “summary closure report” into Heath, who was better known as Ted and was prime minister from 1970 to 1974.

“No inference of guilt should be drawn by the decision to interview under caution. The account from Sir Edward Heath would have been as important as other evidence gathered as part of the wider investigation,” Wiltshire Police said.

The police investigation has been accused of proceeding on the basis of little evidence.

Before Thursday’s report was published, Heath’s godson Lincoln Seligman called for an review into the police investigation.

He said: “My suspicion is that we will learn nothing from the report except innuendo and that really takes nobody any further forward, except it leaves a dark stain over a man who can’t defend himself.

“What we are looking for is a judge-led review of a) how the police have conducted Operation Conifer and b) all the evidence it has produced.

“We want a judge to look at that who will be independent and impartial and to me that is the opposite of cover-up, because we want the truth and we believe the truth will exonerate him.”