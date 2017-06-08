Candidate Votes In Wedding Dress After General Election Falls On Wedding Day

An election candidate voted in her wedding dress after the snap election landed on the day she’d planned her nuptials for.
Sorcha Eastwood and new husband Dale Shirlow tied the knot in a church in Northern Ireland earlier today (8 June) before heading to their local polling station.
Eastwood is standing as the Alliance Party candidate for West Belfast.
She hopes interrupting her wedding day to vote will inspire more women to get involved in politics.
Eastwood, who plans to keep track of the election results during her wedding reception, became engaged to Shirlow back in 2009.
The pair began arranging their wedding last August, but Eastwood said balancing wedding plans and last-minute campaigning has been a challenge.
“It’s been a lot to do and a lot to take in but my family have been absolutely fantastic and my husband Dale has been absolutely fantastic and so supportive throughout the whole process,” she said, according to the MailOnline
“I hope it sends a strong signal to women out there that they can do it, they can get involved in politics.”
In the 2015 general election, 34% of people who were registered to vote did not visit their polling station on the day.
If Eastwood can do it on her wedding day, there’s really no excuse not to.