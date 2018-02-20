The National Grid has proposed a new ‘superfast’ charging network that would see 90% of all electric car owners within just 50-miles of a charging station. According to the Financial Times, the proposal would see the creation of around 100 high-powered chargers located along existing networks found under the motorways.

TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images

What makes the news so exciting for electric car owners however is not the amount of chargers but the power that they’ll be able to deliver. All 100 of them would be new 350KW ‘superfast’ chargers that could charge an electric car in 5-12 minutes rather than the current charging times of 20-60 minutes. A number of German manufacturers (and Ford) have all signed up to a universal charging system known as Combined Charging System that will support the new 350KW network.