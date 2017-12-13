The World Generated 4,500 Eiffel Towers' Worth Of Electronic Waste Last Year

Despite these quantities, very little is recycled. Just 20% was reported as being collected and recycled in 2016. The report estimates that 4% is thrown into normal waste. But there is much less clarity on where remaining 76% ends up.

“It’s probably dumped, it’s burned, it’s traded or it’s recycled, but then very likely under inferior conditions so that there’s obviously huge impacts on the environment but also on human beings,” said Grey. And of course, there are the old gadgets languishing in people’s drawers.

The impacts of e-waste are stark. It often contains toxic metals such as lead which leach into the environment polluting soil and water supplies. It also releases toxic fumes which have major health implications for the often informal waste pickers in low income countries who dismantle the waste with little, if any, safety equipment.

There’s also an economic loss from dumping e-waste. The UN calculates the recoverable materials lost – which include gold, silver and copper – amount to $55 billion.

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation estimates that even collecting 50% of mobile phones in Europe at the end of their life and re-using, remanufacturing or recycling them would save over $1 billion (£750 million). “The electronics industry operates on an outdated, wasteful take-make-dispose model,” said a spokeswoman for the Foundation.

Professor Lenny Koh of Sheffield University Management School, who has researched the economics of electronic waste, said understanding the value of this waste stream is not just about resource use and efficiency, “but also about being able to reduce our reliance on virgin materials, conflict materials, and focusing on more renewable resources.”

The UN report calls for new business models which, for example, rent rather than sell mobile phones to customers and ensure they extract value from the old phones once they are returned.

Joost de Kluijver, director of Netherlands based social enterprise, Closing the Loop, pointed to Apple, with its focus on urban mining, and Fairphone, the maker of ethical modular phones, as examples of businesses making progress on the issue but said this knowledge needs to be shared globally to make a real difference.