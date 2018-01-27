Man Charged With Murder After Death Of 22-Month-Old Toddler Ella-Rose Clover

Michael Wild, 28, of Somerton Avenue, Wythenshawe, is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said.

A man has been charged with murder after a 22-month-old girl died from unexplained injuries.

Ella-Rose Clover was rushed by ambulance on Sunday afternoon from Somerton Avenue, in Wythenshawe, to hospital after reports she was having a medical episode, The Press Association reports.

Medics could not save her life after her arrival and she was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination revealed the child had unexplained injuries.

Police said a 34-year-old woman who was arrested has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Pagan Clover paid tribute to her daughter, saying: “Mine, my family and friend’s world has been torn apart by the loss of our beautiful Ella-Rose.

“Ella was the funniest, cheekiest and most lovable little girl and none of our lives will ever be the same again.

“We are broken beyond words and would ask that our privacy is respected at this most difficult time and we are allowed to grieve in peace.”