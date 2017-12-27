Elon Musk Has Promised A Tesla Electric Pickup Truck Is On The Way

Elon Musk has promised an electric pickup truck is part of his plans for Tesla. Musk asked his Twitter followers for suggestions about how the firm could improve its electric vehicles and was promptly asked to create a new model entirely.

Need an electric Pick up truck please. — Vancouver Seed Bank (@VanSeedBank) December 26, 2017

I promise that we will make a pickup truck right after Model Y. Have had the core design/engineering elements in my mind for almost 5 years. Am dying to build it. December 26, 2017

Musk added that the truck would be slightly larger than Ford’s F-150 pickup “to account for a really gamechanging (I think) feature I’d like to add”. But you may have to wait a while to get your hands on one - or indeed to find out what that “gamechanging” feature is - as Musk stated the pickup truck would not be developed until after the Model Y, which he previously told Fortune won’t be ready for a couple more years. “I think we need to come up with the Model Y sometime in 2020 or, aspirationally, late 2019,” Musk said.

PETER PARKS via Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Musk has broached the topic of pickup trucks. He showed early designs for such a vehicle in November, when Tesla unveiled its Semi truck, (which has, according to Musk, a 500 mile range, can drive itself and comes with a state-of-the-art interior that features two large touchscreen displays). “It’s a pickup truck that can carry a pickup truck,” Musk said at the time. “You’ll actually be able to legally drive that with a driver’s license.”

That ‘pickup truck that can haul another pickup truck’ that Tesla showed off looks to me to be a good size of vehicle to use on the surface of Mars pic.twitter.com/pj6EDS6Yn3 — Bradd Libby (@bradd_libby) November 28, 2017

Musk also revealed some of the other improvements Tesla is working on for its vehicles. Here’s a rough timeline of what he has got planned: :: Make it possible to turn on heated window via the app and to turn on seat and steering wheel heat remotely - in the next update. :: Major browser upgrades to all cars’ touchscreens - in a few months. :: Windshield wipers that automatically change speed based on how much rain there is - coming very soon. :: Vastly better maps/navigation software - coming soon. Plus...

- Rain sensor (AP2)

- All 8 Cameras as Dashcam!

- Ambientlight settings (brightness, footwell front and rear seats)

- Sign Recognition

- music quieter when opening all doors (with settings)

- Disco Mode (Ambientlight to music beat with on/off and brightness) — MCFlashTube (@MCFlashTube) December 26, 2017