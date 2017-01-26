Elon Musk Says He Is Building A Giant Tunnel, But No One Is Taking Him Seriously

There is no disputing that Elon Musk is the king of big ideas.

With SpaceX, Tesla and OpenAI under his belt, he has decided to add another grand project to his to-do list for 2017.

Although the internet isn’t quite ready to take him seriously.

Last night the 45-year-old inventor told his 6.81 million Twitter followers that his proposed transport tunnel is actually going ahead in California.

Musk said: “Exciting progress on the tunnel front. Plan to start digging in a month or so.”