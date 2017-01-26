Elon Musk Says He Is Building A Giant Tunnel, But No One Is Taking Him Seriously

There is no disputing that Elon Musk is the king of big ideas.
With SpaceX, Tesla and OpenAI under his belt, he has decided to add another grand project to his to-do list for 2017.
Although the internet isn’t quite ready to take him seriously.
Last night the 45-year-old inventor told his 6.81 million Twitter followers that his proposed transport tunnel is actually going ahead in California.
Musk said: “Exciting progress on the tunnel front. Plan to start digging in a month or so.”
He also explained that he will be building the tunnel in Los Angeles, starting at his desk at SpaceX, only five minutes away from LAX International Airport.
These claims follow tweets from December 2016, when the billionaire said traffic in LA was causing him so much grief, he was coming up with a solution.
Musk has not confirmed whether he has received any necessary licensing or go-ahead from the authorities, but so far seems undeterred by the naysayers.
And there are plenty of people who don’t seem quite convinced.
And then there are those who are just saying what the rest of us are thinking.