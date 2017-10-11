This the calm before the storm right here Wait, how was I gonna start this off? I forgot… oh, yeah… That's an awfully hot coffee pot Should I drop it on Donald Trump? Prob'ly not But that's all I got 'til I come up with a solid plot Got a plan and now I gotta hatch it Like a damn Apache with a tomahawk I'ma walk inside a mosque on Ramadan And say a prayer that every time Melania talks She gets a mou—ahh, I'ma stop But we better give Obama props 'Cause what we got in office now's a kamikaze That'll prob'ly cause a nuclear holocaust And while the drama pops And he waits for shit to quiet down he'll just gas his plane up and fly around 'til the bombing stops Intensities heightened, tensions are risin' Trump, when it comes to giving a shit, you're stingy as I am Except when it comes to having the balls to go against me, you hide 'em 'Cause you don't got the fucking nuts like an empty asylum Racism's the only thing he's fantastic for 'Cause that's how he gets his fucking rocks off and he's orange Yeah, sick tan That's why he wants us to disband 'Cause he can not withstand The fact we're not afraid of Trump Fuck walkin' on egg shells, I came to stomp That's why he keeps screamin', "Drain the swamp!" 'Cause he's in quicksand It's like we take a step forwards, then backwards But this is his form of distraction Plus, he gets an enormous reaction When he attacks the NFL so we focus on that in -stead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada All these horrible tragedies and he's bored and would rather Cause a Twitter storm with the Packers Then says he wants to lower our taxes Then who's gonna pay for his extravagant trips Back and forth with his fam to his golf resorts and his mansions? Same shit that he tormented Hillary for and he slandered Then does it more From his endorsement of Bannon Support from the Klansmen Tiki torches in hand for the soldier that's black And comes home from Iraq And is still told to go back to Africa Fork and a dagger in this racist 94-year-old grandpa Who keeps ignoring our past historical, deplorable factors Now if you're a black athlete you're a spoiled little brat for Tryna use your platform or your stature To try to give those a voice who don't have one He says, "You're spittin' in the face of vets who fought for us, you bastards!" Unless you're a POW who's tortured and battered 'Cause to him you're zeros 'Cause he don't like his war heroes captured That's not disrespecting the military Fuck that! This is for Colin, ball up a fist! And keep that shit balled like Donald the bitch! "He's gonna get rid of all immigrants!" "He's gonna build that thing up taller than this!" Well, if he does build it, I hope it's rock solid with bricks 'Cause like him in politics, I'm using all of his tricks 'Cause I'm throwin' that piece of shit against the wall 'til it sticks And any fan of mine who's a supporter of his I'm drawing in the sand a line: you're either for or against And if you can't decide who you like more and you're split On who you should stand beside, I'll do it for you with this: "Fuck you!" The rest of America stand up We love our military, and we love our country But we fucking hate Trump