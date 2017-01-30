Emma Stone followed her Golden Globes triumph with a win at Sunday’s (29 January) Screen Actors’ Guild (SAG) Awards, and gave an endearing speech to mark the occasion. The ‘La La Land’ star was clearly overwhelmed by her win, and the fact there was an autocue machine counting down how long she had left for her speech didn’t exactly help matters:

“I forgot everything that I ever have thought in my life,” she told the A-list audience, before thanking the film’s director, Damien Chazelle, for “this opportunity and for creating such a collaborative and beautiful atmosphere on set, we felt so heard by you”. “Ryan [Gosling], you’re the best, that’s just the truth. No-one can argue it,” she continued, before taking time to praise her fellow Best Actress nominees, who included Meryl Streep and Natalie Portman, adding: “I was just going to say that I feel insecure a lot of the time, genuinely, and feeling like I could deserve any of this requires a bit of mental gymnastics for me. “To get to be a part, even a tiny, tiny part, of a group of people that cares about reflecting society and bringing people joy and making them laugh and giving people hope, maybe, or, God, I know I have to wrap up, I feel like i’m going to faint.”

Chris Pizzello/AP Emma Stone