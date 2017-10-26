We never had Emma Thompson down as (a) a rock fan or (b) someone who would rough it, but that shows how much we know. The ‘Love Actually’ star has revealed she once ended up fearing for her life after getting caught up in a mosh pit whilst watching the Arctic Monkeys at Reading Festival. Let’s just read that last sentence again. Wow.

PA Wire/PA Images Emma Thompson

The 58-year-old star made the startling revelation during an appearance on this week’s ‘Graham Norton Show’, although it doesn’t sound like she’ll be repeating the experience anytime soon. She explained: “There were 90,000 teenagers and me with my 54-year-old mate. I initially thought how nice it was until two things happened. “First, I got into the mosh pit while the Arctic Monkeys were playing and I was so crushed in and moved up and down by people I thought, ‘Oh, now is when I die, I always wondered when it would be, but I didn’t picture this!’ “Then the toilets overflowed and you had to walk through it. I thought, ‘This literally is hell!’” It was grim and I am never going again.’” We are still trying to compute this information.

PA Wire/PA Images Emma appeared on the show with Adam Sandler, Claire Foy and Cara Delevingne.

In the same interview, the actress also revealed that she once turned down Donald Trump. “He asked me out once,” she said. “I could have changed the course of history! We were doing Primary Colors in 1997 and at that point we only associated Trump with tasteless architecture. “I was in my trailer and the phone rang – no one had every rung it nor had I ever used it. I had assumed it didn’t work. It was Donald Trump on the other end – I thought someone was having a laugh so told him to fuck off. He said, ‘Come and stay in one of my apartments and maybe we could have dinner.’ “I didn’t know what to say. I was absolutely astounded because how did he get the number that even I didn’t have? I said I would get back to him but I never did. In so many ways I wish I had because I could have ruffled his hair and we would then all have known the truth! And maybe he wouldn’t have been president.” ‘The Graham Norton Show’ is on BBC One on Friday 27 October at 10.35pm.