Emma Watson Clears Up Reports She Was Dropped From 'La La Land'

The ‘Harry Potter’ actress was originally lined up to play the lead role of Mia Dolan, but various reports suggested film bosses decided to go with Emma Stone after she was “too demanding”.

Emma Watson has claimed she pulled out of ‘La La Land’ , following reports she was dropped from the film.

Emma has now attempted to clear the rumours up, saying she actually turned the project down due to the commitment she’d already made to filming ‘Beauty And The Beast’.

Speaking on Monday’s (13 March) ‘Lorraine’, she said: “With a movie like ‘Beauty and The Beast’ it’s like three months prep, it’s like three or four months shooting, it’s in the UK.

“I had to be there to do that and as I was saying before it’s like you can’t half-arse a project like this, you know, you’re in or you’re out. And I was like I’ve kinda got to be all in and so this was really where my heart was and I knew I had to fully commit and make sure that I did this.”

She also expanded further in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, adding: “It’s one of these frustrating things where sort of names get attached to projects very early on as a way to kind of build anticipation or excitement for something that’s coming before anything is really actually agreed or set in stone.”