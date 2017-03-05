The picture was part of a photo series by US magazine Vanity Fair. Watson is this month’s cover star .

The columnist mocked Watson for simultaneously being an unapologetic feminist and appearing in a candid shot wearing a see-through top.

Last week, actress Emma Watson was criticised for posing for a “topless” photo to promote her new film by journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer .

Emma Watson: "Feminism, feminism... gender wage gap... why oh why am I not taken seriously... feminism... oh, and here are my tits!" pic.twitter.com/gb7OvxzRH9

Hartley-Brewer posted a picture of the Sun newspaper’s coverage, which splashed a shot of the former Harry Potter star it described as “topless” on page three.

the only true way to champion feminism is to abandon your physical body and become a interdimensional gaseous being https://t.co/qMgfK5I4mG

Hartley-Brewer tackled some of her critics head-on.

Oh dear, @JuliaHB1 did she forget to wear her Official Feminist Uniform today? How confusing that must be. Here, I fixed it for you. pic.twitter.com/LB3pfK7SX4

Yep, because there are absolutely no clothing options for women that are in between this thing and getting your tits out. None at all. https://t.co/j10kM5FJiK

Watson was featuring in a special edition of Vanity Fair to promote her upcoming film ‘Beauty and the Beast’, a remake of the classic Disney tale in which she plays Belle.

In an interview to promote the film, the actress hit back, making clear she was baffled by the backlash.

“It just always reveals to me how many misconceptions and what a misunderstanding there is about what feminism is. “Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It’s about freedom, it’s about liberation, it’s about equality. I really don’t know what my tits have to do with it. It’s very confusing. “I’m confused. Most people are confused. No, I’m just always just quietly stunned.”

