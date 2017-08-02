All Sections
    02/08/2017 10:28 BST

    Emma Willis Proves Orange Is The New Black On 'Celebrity Big Brother' Launch Night

    🔥 🔥 🔥

    Emma Willis opted for a stunning coral dress for the launch of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ on Tuesday 1 August. 

    The TV presenter, who was introducing the latest line-up to the public, completed her ensemble with a pair of black and gold Jimmy Choo heels. 

    Priced at £423, the designer ‘Open Back Midi Dress’ by Rebecca Vallance has proven to be popular. 

    Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    Emma Willis presents the Celebrity Big Brother launch at Elstree Studios on August 1, 2017 in Borehamwood, England.
    John Phillips via Getty Images

    Taking to Instagram Willis shared a snap of herself with her followers before the big night kicked off.

    “Let’s all hit the squash!,” she wrote. 

    Social media users were quick to comment on her look for the night.

    “Stunning dress, Emma,” one Instagram user wrote. 

    “Love the dress,” another wrote. 

    “Dress was fabulous tonight - love, love it,” another posted. 

    And Twitter users loved her outfit choice too:

