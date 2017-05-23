Isabel has since appeared on ‘Good Morning Britain’ to pay tribute to the 22 people who were killed, and the 59 left injured.

The actress, who plays Victoria Sugden on the ITV soap, was in attendance at the Ariana Grande concert at the M.E.N. Arena on Monday (22 May) night, where the attack took place.

’Emmerdale’ star Isabel Hodgins has spoken of her horror, after being caught up in the Manchester bombings .

Giving a witness account of what happened, she told hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid: “There was just one bang. I didn’t know if it was a bang from a gun or balloons had been released, but lots of people were running, screaming and crying.

“We managed to get out safe but outside was sheer panic, and we saw police arrive and assemble guns, but we got out okay,”

She continued: “I just think it’s shocking. The whole idea of a concert is celebrating music and that pop star.

“People go have a nice time and they have done nothing wrong. The fact there were so many young children there is just despicable and no one should have to experience that.”

She added: “I feel shaken up. My adrenaline is still sky high and I’m just grateful I got home. My heart goes out to all the victims affected by this.”

Ariana Grande said she was “broken” in a tweet posted in the early hours of Tuesday morning following the attack, adding: “From the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”