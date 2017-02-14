Emmerdale's Michelle Hardwick Splits From Wife After One Year Of Marriage

‘Emmerdale’ actress Michelle Hardwick has revealed that she and her wife have split, after just one year of marriage.
Michelle - best known to soap fans as Vanessa Woodfield in the ITV soap - wed music teacher Rosie Nicholl in April 2015, but she’s now revealed that they split last year.
Opening up to the Daily Star, Michelle explained: “[We] are still good friends. It was one of those things where we did drift apart. We had a big fairytale wedding and I still love that day, it was brilliant. It’s just really sad and one of those things that happens.”
She continued: “We still have our dogs which we’ll share and nobody else was involved, it just happened and it was a mutual decision. I don’t know how else to explain it.
“I grew out of love and she became more of my best friend. It was like we were living as friends, not a married couple.”
Michelle added that she and Rosie are still living together “in separate rooms while the divorce goes through”, also insisting that the split has been “the hardest thing either of them have ever been through”.
She concluded: “Coming to the decision to split was very difficult. But I believe it will be for the best in the long run.”
Having first made her debut in ‘Emmerdale’ as Vanessa at the end of 2012, Michelle’s character has since been involved in several of the soap’s major storylines.
Arguably her biggest found her character at the centre of a paternity drama, when she discovered she was pregnant, following a one-night stand with Adam Barton.
Although DNA results later revealed that Kirin Kotecha was the baby’s biological father, his dad doctored the results, after concluding his son wasn’t ready to be a parent, leaving everyone to believe that it was actually Adam.