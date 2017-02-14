Emmerdale's Michelle Hardwick Splits From Wife After One Year Of Marriage

David M. Benett via Getty Images Michelle and Rosie at the NTAs in 2014

Rex/Shutterstock In character as Vanessa Woodfield

Having first made her debut in ‘Emmerdale’ as Vanessa at the end of 2012, Michelle’s character has since been involved in several of the soap’s major storylines. Arguably her biggest found her character at the centre of a paternity drama, when she discovered she was pregnant, following a one-night stand with Adam Barton. Although DNA results later revealed that Kirin Kotecha was the baby’s biological father, his dad doctored the results, after concluding his son wasn’t ready to be a parent, leaving everyone to believe that it was actually Adam.