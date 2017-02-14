All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    14/02/2017 08:45 GMT | Updated 14/02/2017 08:51 GMT

    Emmerdale's Michelle Hardwick Splits From Wife After One Year Of Marriage

    'This is the hardest thing either of us has ever been through.'

    ‘Emmerdale’ actress Michelle Hardwick has revealed that she and her wife have split, after just one year of marriage.

    Michelle - best known to soap fans as Vanessa Woodfield in the ITV soap - wed music teacher Rosie Nicholl in April 2015, but she’s now revealed that they split last year.

    Opening up to the Daily Star, Michelle explained: “[We] are still good friends. It was one of those things where we did drift apart. We had a big fairytale wedding and I still love that day, it was brilliant. It’s just really sad and one of those things that happens.”

    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    Michelle and Rosie at the NTAs in 2014

    She continued: “We still have our dogs which we’ll share and nobody else was involved, it just happened and it was a mutual decision. I don’t know how else to explain it.

    “I grew out of love and she became more of my best friend. It was like we were living as friends, not a married couple.”

    Michelle added that she and Rosie are still living together “in separate rooms while the divorce goes through”, also insisting that the split has been “the hardest thing either of them have ever been through”.

    She concluded: “Coming to the decision to split was very difficult. But I believe it will be for the best in the long run.”

    Rex/Shutterstock
    In character as Vanessa Woodfield

    Having first made her debut in ‘Emmerdale’ as Vanessa at the end of 2012, Michelle’s character has since been involved in several of the soap’s major storylines.

    Arguably her biggest found her character at the centre of a paternity drama, when she discovered she was pregnant, following a one-night stand with Adam Barton.

    Although DNA results later revealed that Kirin Kotecha was the baby’s biological father, his dad doctored the results, after concluding his son wasn’t ready to be a parent, leaving everyone to believe that it was actually Adam.

    Celebs Who Handled Their Splits Like A Boss
    MORE: uk soapsemmerdaleCelebrity SplitsMichelle Hardwick

    Conversations